Three expats arrested for drug smuggling in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested three foreigners for attempting to smuggle more than 1,000 packages of khat drug into the Sultanate of Oman.

The Coast Guard police boats in Dhofar Governorate seized a boat carrying three infiltrators of Arab nationality while they were trying to smuggle 1,500 packages of khat. Earlier, the ROP has arrested 20 expats for violating marine fishing and labour laws in Dhofar Governorate.

‘The fisheries control team, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police, was able to arrest 23 expatriate workers who were violating the marine fishing law and the labour law in the Arabian Sea near the Al Halaniyat Islands and seizing six fishing boats. The legal measures are being taken against the violators’, the Directorate General of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar Governorate said.