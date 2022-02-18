Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Date, history and significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of the most courageous, progressive, and wise kings of India. He was the founder of the Maratha monarchy. With his administrative talents, he was able to construct a regal reputation for himself in history by uploading the Swarajya value and the Maratha legacy.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was recognised for his courage and strategies in defeating the Mughals in multiple battles. He was named after a regional Goddess, Shivai. His conflict with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, as well as the assassination of Afzal Khan, the commander of Bijapur Sultanate, are among the legendary tales about him.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Date

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in Shivneri Fort on February 19, 1630. Maharashtrians commemorate the day as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti with great rigour and tradition. Maharashtra has a public holiday on this day.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: History and Significance

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule established Shivaji Jayanti in 1870. The first celebration was held in Pune. Freedom warrior Bal Gangadhar Tilak was also instrumental in highlighting Shivaji Maharaj’s achievements to the public.

Shivaji Maharaj was the first one to introduce guerrilla fighting techniques through his Maratha army. He also played a role in bringing the Maratha chiefs of the Mayal, Konkan and Desh areas together.

Shivaji Maharaj also urged for the use of regional languages like Marathi and Sanskrit in court and administration to replace Persian, which was the dominant language at the period.