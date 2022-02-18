Union Coop announces 75% discount on 3,000 items

Dubai: The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, Union Coop announced a new promotion sale named ‘First Call’. The sale will run from February 18 to 20. Under the offer the retailer offers 75% discount on 3,000 selected goods.

People can avail this offer in all Union Coop branches and the participating outlets in Al Barsha Mall, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, and Etihad Mall.

Union Coop has allotted Dh5 million to this campaign and includes discounts on 3,000 products and commodities of selected types of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc.