Tamil Nadu urban civic polls: BJP booth agent asks women to remove hijab

Voting has been delayed in Melur, Tamil Nadu, where urban civic polls are being held, after a BJP booth agent allegedly asked Muslim women to remove their hijabs. Booth agent Girirajan created a ruckus at the Al-ameen School polling booth in Melur municipality’s 8th ward by asking Muslim women to remove their hijabs.

Other party agents and authorities, including DMK and AIADMK agents demanded the removal of Girirajan from the polling booth. Girirajan asked women to remove the hijab, saying it made it difficult to recognise them. The police increased security at the polling station as a result of the incident. Voting was resumed after the BJP agent was removed from the polling booth