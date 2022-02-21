Abu Dhabi-India travel: Air India Express issues new travel guidelines

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express issued new guidelines for people travelling from Abu Dhabi to India. As per the new guidelines, all passengers departing from Abu Dhabi to any destination in India must have a PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

Earlier, the air carrier had said that fully vaccinated passengers who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination in India are exempted from taking PCR tests prior to their departure to India from the UAE. But this rule will noe be applicable for travelling from the Abu Dhabi International Airport.