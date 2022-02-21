Moderate intensity earthquake hits New Zealand

Wellington: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Blenheim town in New Zealand on Monday. According to the government seismic monitor Geonet, the epicentre of the earthquake was 30km south-west of Seddon, a small town in Marlborough at a depth of 30 km.

A shallow M5.6 earthquake near Blenheim caused a decent shake just now, mostly felt by people in the upper South Island and lower North Island. The shaking was strong in intensity, and we have received more than 15,000 felt reports.

For more detail see, https://t.co/9PHFPHu3oN. pic.twitter.com/eCb9jlZknw — GeoNet (@geonet) February 21, 2022

The tremors were felt in capital Wellington. There are no immediate report of damage or casualties.

Also Read: Delhi’s air quality likely to degrade slightly today

New Zealand experiences large numbers of small earthquakes every year as the island nation is situated on the seismically active ‘Ring of Fire’, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.