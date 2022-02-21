DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Moderate intensity earthquake hits New Zealand

Feb 21, 2022, 11:35 am IST

Wellington: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Blenheim town in New Zealand on Monday. According to the government seismic monitor Geonet, the epicentre of the earthquake was 30km south-west of Seddon, a small town in Marlborough at a depth of 30 km.

The tremors were felt  in capital Wellington. There are no immediate report of damage  or casualties.

Also Read: Delhi’s air quality likely to degrade slightly today

New Zealand experiences large numbers of small earthquakes every year as the island nation  is  situated on the seismically active ‘Ring of Fire’, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 21, 2022, 11:35 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button