Shivamogga murder; ‘I’m dead against such politics’ says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

On Monday, February 21, Makkal Neethi Maiyam chief Kamal Hassan issued a statement regarding the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Kamal Hassan said, ‘I’m dead against such politics’.

‘We started a murder on January 30 1948, it is still continuing.’ the popular actor said on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, was murdered in Shivamogga on Sunday, February 20. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, have both denied any link between the hijab row and the murder.

Section 144 was imposed in the district as a result of this murder. To investigate the murder, a special team was formed, and a rapid action force was deployed to prevent any incident.

The Karnataka police are currently questioning three suspects. DK Shivakumar, the Congress president, has denied any involvement in the murder and dismissed speculations that it was linked to the ongoing hijab controversy.