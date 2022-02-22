UK Zoo welcomes first Aardvark in 90 years, names it ‘Dobby’ after Harry Potter

For the first time in 90 years, an aardvark has been born at a zoo in the United Kingdom. According to the BBC, the creature was called Dobby, after a Harry Potter character, because of its hairless wrinkled skin.

Reports stated that the calf was born on January 4 at the Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom. However, the zookeepers recently disclosed that it is a girl. ‘It’s a girl. We are over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl’, wrote Chester Zoo on its Twitter handle.

Witnessing the birth of the uncommon creature was a joyous occasion for environmentalists. As per the zoo, there are only 66 aardvarks in European zoos, and just 109 globally. ‘It is a momentous landmark for us and a real cause for celebration. We are overjoyed’, said Dave White, team manager at the zoo.

…IT’S A GIRL ??? We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl ??#chesterzoo #wildlife #conservation #aardvark pic.twitter.com/DxIFfmbcPi — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 18, 2022

Aardvark is a native of Sub-Saharan Africa, and its Afrikaan name means earth pig. Due to its drooping ears and wrinkled skin, the calf born at the zoo has been given the name Dobby from the Harry Potter series.

Also Read: Thousands of dead fishes wash up on a beach in Chile

The creatures are known for preying on termites and ants with their keen sense of smell and lengthy nostrils. Furthermore, its sticky tongue aids in the capture of tiny insects. The aardvark can readily open termite mounds and even excavate tunnels for sleeping because of its sharp claws.

The aardvark was fed by zookeepers for the whole night after it was born so that it might acquire strength. Aardvarks are known for being clumsy around their newborns, according to Dave White. As a result, conservationists took extra precautions with the calf, keeping it in a special incubator and she was regularly given warm milk.

White went on to say that the aardvark is doing well and she spends her days in her burrow bonding with her mother. ‘They are both doing great together’, he added.