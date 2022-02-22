‘No-sleep club’: Amitabh Bachchan responds to fan who says he looks tired in new picture

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to a fan on Twitter, calling himself a ‘no-sleep club’ member, after the user pointed out that he appeared fatigued in the recent photos he uploaded on his blog.

Sharing a picture of Bachchan that he had posted on his blog on Sunday, a fan tweeted to BigB, ‘Looking so tired’. To this, the actor replied, ‘no sleep club .. you have not tread the patch on the jacket’.

In a January 2021 article on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan had told about his lack of sleep. He had said, ‘ It is said.. perhaps by the Mahatma himself that even a 15 min strong undisturbed deep sleep is enough to replenish the body of all that it requires to function at maximum.. often that has been practised…during the early years when the work was in timings that today seem ridiculous’.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to wedding rumours with Rashmika Madanna

On the work front, BigB is presently filming Project K with Prabhas. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, includes Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas for the first time onscreen, as well as Deepika Padukone. He is also preparing for the release of Jhund, a sports drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, a slum youngster who spurred the formation of a football team. The film will be released on March 4.