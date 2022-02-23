Airport in UAE announces free parking

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airport announced that free parking will be provided for the people of determination. Free parking will be given for three hours in all parking lots at the airport.

The decision has been taken to support Abu Dhabi Airport’s commitment to empower and include the people of determination in the community. At present, the airport is serving to 103 destinations. In 2020, it was 75. . It received 5.26 million passengers in 2021, which equates to 46 per cent of the full year’s passenger numbers. The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021 were India (932,949), Pakistan (550,728), Egypt (446,883), the United States (254,201) and Saudi Arabia (244,954).