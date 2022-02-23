Gulf country lifts pre-registration for international arrivals

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has lifted the mandatory pre-registration for all international arrivals. At present, all passengers coming to the country must register via the following link http://travel.moh.gov.om. The decision was taken in line with the directives from Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19.

As per the new guidelines issued by the CAA, non-Omani citizens aged 18 and above must submit a vaccination certificate indicating that they have received at least two doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine. All passengers aged 18 and above must submit a negative PCR test result upon arrival or within 24 hours after arrival and a health insurance covering Covid-19.