Bhubaneswar to get first indoor athletic stadium in India

Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha is slated to obtain the country’s first athletics stadium at the Kalinga Stadium complex. The project is likely to cost roughly Rs 120 crore, and the construction of the stadium is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid a visit to the construction site of the country’s first indoor athletic stadium on Monday and expressed his delight over the development of the project.

According to an official announcement from the state’s sports department, the stadium will give help to players throughout the year without any external interruptions or interference. The venue can hold national and international sports competitions, giving India’s athletic growth a substantial boost.

The President of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) further stated that the indoor athletic stadium will serve as a breeding ground for champions in the coming years. According to reports, the facility would offer residential accommodations for more than 100 players who will be receiving full-time coaching. A tennis centre with all of the necessary amenities for ITF events and the Davis Cup is also being built.

Also Read: ‘I’m surprised she’s still with me’: Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol on 23rd wedding anniversary

Patnaik also paid a visit to the Tennis Centre, which is now under construction and will host national and international competitions. As per the official announcement, Kalinga Stadium would be home to projects costing more than Rs 300 crore, including an indoor athletics stadium, an indoor aquatics stadium, a tennis centre, staff housing, and a hockey complex.