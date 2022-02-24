Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to attend a high-level meeting, today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the aftermath of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, as well as the economic implications, on Thursday evening.

According to sources, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the conference, which will also address methods to offset the impact of rising crude oil prices.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation, raising fears of a full-scale military clash between the two countries.

India has been keeping a close watch on the situation, with the government emphasising the need of ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, particularly students.