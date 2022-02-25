Syria claims three soldiers were killed in Israeli strike near Damascus

Early Thursday, Israel fired several missiles at Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus, killing three soldiers and causing material damage, according to state media.

The majority of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defences, according to State TV, citing an unnamed Syrian military official. Three troops were killed when certain military posts near Damascus were hit, according to the report.

Syria claimed that several missiles fired from northern Israel struck areas around the southern town of Quneitra, causing only minor damage.

The bombing elicited no response from Israel. During Syria’s civil conflict, it has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled areas, but it rarely admits or discusses these operations.

Israel has admitted that it attacks Iranian-backed militias’ sites, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which fights with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s military.