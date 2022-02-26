Air India rescue flight reaches Bucharest to evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine

Bucharest: A flight of Air India which left from India to evacuate the first batch of Indians stranded in Ukraine has landed in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, on Saturday. The aircraft, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 AM (Indian Standard Time) and landed at the Bucharest airport around 10.45 AM (Indian Standard Time), senior government officials said.

The first batch of Indians to be evacuated, which includes 33 Keralites, will reach India on Saturday free of cost. Meanwhile, many students are being stopped on border posts of Poland and they are forced to stay back near the borders. Indian nationals, who reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road, have been taken to Bucharest by the Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flight, they noted. Arrangements for food and other necessities will be arranged if necessary.