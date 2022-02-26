‘Break your own barriers’: Vidyut Jammwal shares video of him taking dip in icy water

Vidyut Jammwal recently posted a video from a recent experiment in which he stripped in the snow and bathed in the cold waters. Vidyut, who is known for his love of adventure and excitement, appears to be on his way to somewhere far away location. As he entered a little area of water amid enormous expanses of ice, many of his followers were left speechless.

He is seen in the video standing in a thermal jumpsuit and boots, surrounded by snow. He undressed and walked towards the water edge to take a bath. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, ‘ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal If someone (including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! the thought comes from NoExperience… ITS SIMPLE… DO IT!! Break your own Barriers #iTrainLikeVidyutJammwal says make it a part of your bucket list. 100 percent recovery from any ailment/injury #REBORN InstantFIX’.

Click here to watch the video

The video has been viewed over 4.5 lakh times. He was dubbed ‘Kadak’ by one admirer, and ‘true hero’ by another. One fan wrote, ‘Wah kya baat h sir (Wow this is amazing)’. Many also commented, ‘Oh my god’.

On the work front, Vidyut was most recently seen in Kanishk Varma’s action thriller Sanak. Last year, Disney+ Hotstar launched the film, which also stars Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. He is presently dating designer Nandita Mahtani and proposed to her last year while rappelling down a 150-meter-high wall at a military base near Agra.