Strandja Memorial Boxing: India’s Nikhat Zareen, Nitu win gold medal

Sofia: In boxing, India’s Nikhat Zareen, Nitu won gold medals at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. Nitu defeated Italy’s Erika Prisciandaro by ‘ 5-0’ in the women’s 48kg category. Nikhat Zareen defeated Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob, a three-time European Championships medalist by ‘ 4-1’ in the women’s 52kg category.

Zareen, who is a multiple-time national medalist, had won a gold medal at the Strandja Memorial’s 2019 edition. Nitu is a two-time former youth world champion and is also a former gold-medalist at the Asian youth championships.

???????? ???? ?? ?? #Nitu (48kg) claims 1st ???? ????? for ?? after putting up a thunderous performance to beat ??’s P.Erika 5??-0?? in the finals fo 73rd #StrandjaBoxingTournament2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria! Way to go, girl! ? ?#PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/pB33EsLGa5 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 27, 2022

Earlier, India’s Nandini won bronze medal in the women’s 81 kg category. She lost to former world champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan in the semifinals by ‘5-0’.

???? ???…???? ?? Second ???? ??????comes home! ??@nikhat_zareen puts up a fiery display to beat former world championship medallist Ukraine ??’s K.Tetiana4??-1??in the final of #StrandjaBoxingTournament2022 Well done, champ! ??#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/otNye4NsGx — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 27, 2022

More than 450 boxers from 36 countries are participating in the tournament. India won two medals in the last edition with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.