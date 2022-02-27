DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Strandja Memorial Boxing: India’s Nikhat Zareen, Nitu win gold medal

Feb 27, 2022, 09:44 pm IST

Sofia: In boxing, India’s Nikhat Zareen, Nitu won gold medals at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.  Nitu defeated Italy’s Erika Prisciandaro by ‘ 5-0’ in the women’s 48kg category.  Nikhat Zareen defeated Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob, a three-time European Championships medalist by ‘ 4-1’ in the women’s 52kg category.

Also Read: Union government releases list of flights under Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indians from 

Zareen, who is a multiple-time national medalist, had won a gold medal at the Strandja Memorial’s 2019 edition. Nitu is a two-time former youth world champion and is also a former gold-medalist at the Asian youth championships.

Earlier,  India’s Nandini won bronze medal in the women’s 81 kg category. She lost to  former world champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan in the semifinals by ‘5-0’.

More than 450 boxers from 36 countries  are participating in the  tournament.  India won two medals in the last edition with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 27, 2022, 09:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button