UAE not taking sides in Ukraine conflict, prefers to negotiate

A top UAE official stated on Sunday that the UAE wishes to seek a political solution to the Ukraine situation, and that taking sides would only fuel violence.

Anwar Gargash made the remark on Twitter after the UAE abstained from voting on a draught UN Security Council resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday. Because of Russia’s veto, it failed to pass.

According to Gargash, UAE President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-foreign Nahyan’s adviser, “taking sides will only lead to more violence.”

“The United Arab Emirates has a solid position on the United Nations, international law, and state sovereignty, rejecting military solutions,” he stated.

“Our first aim in the Ukraine situation is to encourage all parties to engage in diplomatic action and negotiate a political settlement.”