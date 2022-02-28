Indian Coast Guard rescues Greek national who fell off vessel in Arabian sea

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) informed on Monday that it coordinated the rescue of a Greek national who fell off a merchant vessel in the Arabian sea off Lakshadweep. ‘In the morning of February 27, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received a distress call from merchant vessel Galini when it was around 625 nautical miles west of Agatti Island in Lakshadweep’, the ICG said in a statement.

MV Brazen being nearest ship, arrived in area & on searching, sighted the distressed soul. He was successfully rescued & handed over to MV Galini. Well done #MVBrazen. Swift response by MRCC Mumbai saved another precious life at sea, yet again. #WeProtect

(2/2) — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) February 28, 2022

The ICG’s MRCC successfully coordinated recovery of man overboard (MOB) named Papadopoulous Donysis, a Greek national, employed as second officer on board Galini, it noted. The MRCC promptly diverted merchant vessel Barzan towards Donysis’ position as it was the nearest vessel (60 nautical miles), the coast guard said.

Also read: Women recovers her iPhone lost a decade back on Halloween from this bizzare spot!

On continuous search in and around the datum, Barzan reported sighting Donysis and immediately headed for his recovery. ‘On successful recovery of the Greek national, it was informed that the recovered person is in healthy condition and stable’, the statement said.