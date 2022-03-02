3 more IAF aircraft scheduled to fly to Poland, Hungary, Romania under Operation Ganga

New Delhi: Three more Indian Air Force aircrafts are scheduled to fly to Poland, Hungary and Romania on Wednesday to ramp up the Centre’s efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. The Indian Air Force aircrafts are carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid and are to take off from Hindon airbase shortly, informed IAF officials.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine and asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts under ‘Operation Ganga’. Notably, one C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 am earlier today for Romania under ‘Operation Ganga’.

Also read: Biden bans Russian planes from US airspace; Will not engage in conflict

After Russia’s forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indian nationals from the conflict-torn Ukraine. ANI reported quoting sources that leveraging the capacities of the Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame and it will also help to deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently.