IRCTC launches Paytm QR Code UPI Payments at railway stations: Know how to use it

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Paytm QR Code UPI Payments at the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) at railway stations. Passengers can book their tickets at the ATVM using Paytm.

Here is how to book ticket through ATVM using UPI payments:

First select the route on ATVM

Choose Paytm UPI as your payment option

Scan the QR code

Once your transaction is complete you will get a physical ticket.

Earlier the IRCTC had launched a app that provides Tatkal services. The service has been listed under ‘ConfirmTICKET’ Mobile App. ConfirmTICKET is the official IRCTC partner train app. It provides information regarding available seats under Tatkal quota. It allows users to view the informations regarding all the details of Tatkal seats available on different trains running on that particular route.