‘Moral deprivation’ caused by homosexuality in West: Iranian Supremo

During a televised speech on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described homosexuality as a sign of ‘moral deprivation’ prevalent in Western civilization.

The West, according to Khamenei, is experiencing severe moral apathy today, including homosexuality and other issues people are unwilling to discuss. Some have called Western civilization a new age of ignorance. Iran has often been criticized by Western rights groups since homosexual acts among men are punishable by death in Iran.

The Iranian government dismissed the criticisms as baseless and a result of a failure to understand its Islamic laws. Khamenei noted that the same moral vices of the age of ignorance (in pre-Islamic Arabia) are still present in the so-called civilized Western world in an organized and widespread way. Life in the West is built on greed, and money is the basis for all Western values.