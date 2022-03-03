Closure of sea ports loom large ; seaborne gas supplies from Russia get disrupted

The ship tracking data and trade sources published on Wednesday revealed that the supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have been interrupted by confusion about whether ships may discharge cargoes at European ports due to sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The outages occur at a time when Europe is dealing with record high natural gas prices owing to scarcity, which has pushed up energy costs and forced governments to spend billions of dollars in subsidies to customers who are trying to stay warm.

According to Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data, four tankers that filled LNG at the Russian gas station in Yamal and initially claimed they were travelling to British and French ports have modified their destination status to “For Orders.” This indicates that the ships are waiting for new orders from their owners.

The change in destinations came after Britain announced on Monday that Russian-owned, operated, controlled, hired, registered, or flagged ships would be denied admission to British ports, as part of escalation of pressure on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.