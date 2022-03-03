Ex – AIADMK minister Jayakumar gets conditional bail for assault case ;

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar was granted conditional bail on Thursday, March 3 in the case filed against him for reportedly attacking and parading a DMK cadre on TN urban local body elections polling day on Feb 19.

According to the conditional bail, the former AIADMK minister should remain in Trichy for two weeks. He has also been ordered to sign a conditional bail at the Trichy cantonment police station for the next two weeks.

D Jayakumar was arrested on February 19, following reports of him attacking and parading a DMK cadre who had gone to vote in the TN urban local body elections. Two more cases were slapped on him by the TN police later.