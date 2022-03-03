Karnataka HC bans protests , rallies in Bengaluru;

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the state government to ban any group or organisation from organizing protests, processions, or demonstrations in Bengaluru. The high court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition initiated suo motu by the court in 2021.

The order states that no protest, rally, procession, or demonstration by any organisation, political or non-political, would be held in Bengaluru unless it is held at a designated place in Gandhinagar’s Freedom Park.

The court stated that protests and demonstrations should be held in an organised manner without disrupting the movement of traffic, especially during peak hours. The court has asked the government to take appropriate action in case of any violation.

The order comes as Congress resumes its march to demand the implementation of the Mekedatu project, which spans the Cauvery River. The five-day padayatra that began in Ramanagara was supposed to culminate at the National College Ground in Bengaluru on March 3.