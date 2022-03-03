Kim Kardashian officially separated from Kanye West; declared ‘legally single’

Washington: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s marriage has officially ended and got separated. According to a report by the The Hollywood Reporter, Judge Steven Coch declared Kim ‘legally single’ at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

Kim filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West. Kardashian requested the quick-split maneuver in December, but West filed objections last month. Ahead of the ruling, attorneys for West had sought three preconditions. At the hearing, the judge granted one of them- about ‘what happens if either star dies before the divorce case is finalized’, but denied two others, including restrictions on ‘what would happen if Kardashian quickly remarried’.

Also read: Now cats also get banned! Restrictions imposed on Russian- bred cats

The judge said he would grant the reality star’s request to split her divorce from West (now Ye) into two parts, immediately ending their marriage while punting more complex questions about assets and custody to future proceedings. The former couple shares four children- eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm.