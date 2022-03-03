Learn what Ayurveda says about starting the day with ghee on an empty stomach

The health advantages of ghee consumption are well-known. It is not only delicious but also a good source of healthy fat with a variety of health benefits. However, did you know that Ayurveda advises eating ghee first thing in the morning on an empty stomach?

Ghee, which is a clarified form of butter, is known to rejuvenate the body and provide it with a much-needed health boost when ingested on an empty stomach every morning. Nutritionist Avanti Deshpande took to her Instagram handle and shared some health benefits of starting the day with a teaspoon of ghee. She said, ‘According to Ayurveda, it improves the absorption ability of the small intestines and decreases the acidic pH of our gastrointestinal tract’.

As per the dietician, there are several reasons why you should eat ghee first thing in the morning.

*It helps to cleanse your digestive tract.

*It provides your skin with a healthy shine.

*It aids in the healing of constipation.

*It keeps hunger at bay for extended periods of time. As a result, it’s ideal for weight loss.

*It includes gut-friendly enzymes that aid in gut health.

*It also improves bone strength and endurance.