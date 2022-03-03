Mercedes Benz launches Maybach S-Class in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Mercedes Benz launched the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine in India. Mercedes-Benz has launched two variants of the sedan – Maybach S580 and Maybach S680. S580 has been produced in India while the S680 will be delivered in the country via the CBU (completely built-up) route. S580 is priced at Rs2.5 crore S680 costs Rs 3.2 crore.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S580 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 turbo petrol engine. The engine produces 496 bhp with 700 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Meanwhile, the Maybach S-Class S680, is powered by a 6.0-litre V12, twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 603 bhp with 900 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Both these engines are mated with a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The new sedan is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems like active steering assist, traffic sign assist, active lane-keeping assist, active lane changing assist, blind spot assist and exit warning function. It also features 2.8-inch OLED touchscreen, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, head-up display with augmented reality, MBUX interface, rear entertainment system comprising two 11.6-inch screens, climate-controlled seats with ten different massage programmes, panoramic sunroof, Active Noise Cancellation, gesture-control to close the rear doors and 4D Burmester sorround sound system.