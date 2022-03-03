Operation Ganga: Flight with 200 stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine reaches Delhi from Romania

New Delhi: A special flight carrying around 200 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Delhi from Romania, on Thursday. The Indigo special flight under Operation Ganga departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Wednesday (local time).

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar received the Indian citizens on their arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He interacted with the students. ‘We are bringing our citizens back putting in all effort despite the difficulties. It is the core ideology of the Modi government to reach out to every Indian who is in distress’, Chandrasekhar was quoted by ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that nine flights took off on Thursday from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland. A total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued and flights under Operation Ganga have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine. The students who left Ukraine also included some Indians who had not registered with the Embassy of India in Kyiv previously.