Ramadan 2022: UAE announces working time for government employees

Dubai: The UAE government announced the working time of government offices during the holy month of Ramadan. From Monday to Thursday, all government offices in the country will remain open from 9 am to 2 pm during the holy month of Ramadan. On Friday, the offices will work from 9 am to 12 noon.

April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in this year. The actual date will be announced after the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.

Islamic calendar is based on the sighting of crescent moon. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the holiest month. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after.