Shown black flags amid ‘Jai Sri Ram’ chants in UP; Mamata sits on stair to watch Ganga Aarti

Varanasi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was shown black flags amid chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in Varanasi on Wednesday, when she was on the way to take part in Ganga Aarti. In an apparent protest to the acts, Banerjee sat on the stairs of the Dashashwamedh Ghat to watch ‘Ganga Aarti’.

Banerjee continued to sit on the stairs even after the organizers repeatedly requested her to sit on a chair. Banerjee is campaigning for the SP and its allies in Varanasi.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jlyG97fU9G — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya today took to tweeted that ‘expressing dissatisfaction on hearing the chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ will not stop the people from chanting it’. ‘People will chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in Kashi, ‘Radhe Radhe’ and ‘Jai Sri Krishna’ in Mathura-Vrindavan’. he added. He added that the plan of the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to turn UP into West Bengal will never be fulfilled and that the ‘Lotus’ will bloom in UP.

Also read: Telangana government to turn Ramappa temple to spiritual tourism hub

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.