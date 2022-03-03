‘Unsolved mystery’ of Russian Air Force’s absence from Ukraine: Continue reading…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is on its seventh day, and there are still signs of it not immediately ending as the Ukrainian forces are putting up an impressive fight. Ukraine was up against a much stronger military power, which initially led Russia to believe the battle could be won without much combat.

On the ground, things have been different. Ukraine asserts that Russian forces have suffered losses they never anticipated, while Russia insists it has not launched a full-throttle assault because it does not want civilian casualties. Following the initial bombardment of cruise missiles on February 24, Russia launched an offensive that destroyed some military installations, such as surface-to-air missile batteries and early radar systems.

The Russian Air Force was also not pressed into action by international experts. Russian air activity has been limited. Ukraine’s air force has instead been conducting defensive sorties to counter helicopter attacks. Indians seem divided on whether Russians have been incapable or simply giving Ukrainians time to leave. Russia’s air superiority cannot compete with Ukraine’s. Russia has 1500 fighter aircraft to Ukraine’s 60. In addition, Russia has over 500 helicopters, while Ukraine has around 35.

5710 Russian soldiers have been lost in Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Rezniko. That illustrates the occupying power’s situation well. Satellite imagery depicts miles-long military convoys heading to Kyiv, but due to resistance, their progress has been very slow. Due to Ukraine’s control of two key port cities in the west, Odesa and Mariupol, Russia delayed its assault. From Crimea in the south, Russian forces invaded the two cities. Kyiv has also been slow to advance from the north.

On the eastern side of Kharkiv, where the situation has deteriorated, the fighting has intensified. As a result of the situation, the Indian government has also advised Indians to leave the city immediately. While Russian tanks have been seen moving toward Kyiv in several videos, they have yet to use armoured assaults.

Even when it comes to armour firepower, the odds are stacked in favour of Russia. In the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Russia is believed to have 12,000 tanks, outnumbering Ukraine’s 2,500, but it’s still unclear what kinds of tanks they are using. Apart from tanks, the Russian military also has superiority when it comes to armoured personnel vehicles, which transport ground troops close to an assault target.