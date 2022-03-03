Yuvan Shankar Raja completes 25 years in Tamil film industry, pens a heartfelt note

Music composer and songwriter Yuvan Shankar Raja recently celebrated his 25th year in the Tamil cinema industry. On the occasion, Yuvan took to his social media handle to share a gratitude note and thanked everyone for their support.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the composer shared the note which read: ‘Let me convey my gratitude to my fans, believers and supporters. Without you all, I wouldn’t be here, 25 years later, doing what I love for myself and for all of you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart’.

He also expressed gratitude to the Directors and Producers for their continued faith and trust in him. Yuvan concluded the note by saying, ‘As I celebrate these past two decades and a half, I wish to thank you as well for making me who I am. Thank you for 25 years of music, heart, and soul’.

Yuvan made his debut as a composer in 1997 with the film Aravindan, earning him the title of ‘King of Background Music’ in the Tamil cinema industry. Despite being the son of legendary Tamil composer Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan rose to prominence solely as a result of his work.