Moldova applies for EU membership despite the threat of war.

On Thursday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a formal application to join the European Union, signalling a pro-Western shift accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sandu’s move comes only days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy approved a bid for immediate EU membership as the country fights Russian soldiers invading the country.

Moscow is adamantly opposed to the EU’s and, in particular, NATO’s eastern development, which it views as a great danger towards its own national defense.

Sandu, the prime minister, and the speaker of the parliament signed the paper during the press conference in Chisinau, Moldova’s capital, where pro-Russian and pro-EU parties have fought for dominance since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

‘It took Moldova 30 years to mature, but today the country is ready to assume responsibility for its own future,’ Sandu said, holding out the signed paper to the cameras.