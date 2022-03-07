Volodymyr Zelenskyi recieves Ronald Reagan Freedom Award

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute confirmed recently that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will receive the coveted Ronald Reagan Freedom Award for his valiant fight against oppression and unwavering support for freedom and democracy. As President Ronald Reagan famously put it, ‘We oppose totalitarianism in general and imperialistic expansionist tyranny in particular. We are pro-democracy and pro-human-rights activists.’

President Zelenskyy and everything he stands for – democracy, individual liberty, freedom, and hope – are lauded around the world.

President Zelenskiy is the 11th President to recieve the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation’s highest honor. He is the latest in a long line of world leaders who, like Ronald Reagan, have made significant contributions to the cause of freedom around the world. On May 4, 1992, our 40th President had the honour of presenting Mikhail Gorbachev with the first Ronald Reagan Freedom Award at the Reagan Library. Since then, General Colin Powell, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, His Majesty King Hussein I, Lady Margaret Thatcher, President George H.W. Bush, Natan Sharansky, and President Lech Walesa have all received the Reagan Freedom Award.