Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nia Sharma attend ITA awards 2022; See pics

A slew of Bollywood and television stars were sighted on the red carpet of the Indian Television Academy Awards on Sunday. While Rakhi Sawant’s antics in front of the camera stole the show, Ranveer Singh joined her on the red carpet to have some fun. Alia Bhatt attended the ceremony and gave a Gangubai Kathiawadi-style namaste to the photographers. Karan Johar, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Shatrughan Singha, and Dilip Joshi were among those who attended.

Alia Bhatt wore a silver saree to the event and had a brief conversation with Rakhi on the red carpet. Rakhi also met Ranveer, and the two performed some dance moves in front of the cameras.

Karan Johar wore a black flowery suit to the occasion. At the ceremony, Vaani Kapoor wore a black and pink saree. Shatrughan Sinha, Dino Morea, filmmaker Kabir Khan with actor wife Mini Mathur, comedian Jamie Lever, and actor Aditya Seal were also seen.

Nia Sharma wore a white fishnet gown with a train on the red carpet. Ravi Dubey, her Jamai Raja co-star, was dressed in a black suit. Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai and Kashmera Shah graced the red carpet in purple and pink outfits, respectively. At the ceremony, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also made an appearance.

Hina Khan wore an off-shoulder black gown with heavy eye makeup to the event. She won the Best Actress award and Harshad Chopda won the Best Actor award. Rupali Ganguly, who plays Anupamaa in the show Anupamaa, attended with her family and received an award as well.