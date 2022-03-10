Sweden plans to raise military budget by 2% of GDP, says Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

In view of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden’s government aims to increase military spending to 2 percent of GDP ‘as soon as realistically practicable,’ Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

‘Today, we introduce a new project that sends a clear message to the Swedish people and the rest of the globe. Sweden’s defence capabilities must be significantly enhanced’ at a press conference, Andersson stated.

Sweden’s defence spending as a percentage of GDP has declined from 3 percent in the early 1980s to approximately 1 percent in recent years, following the end of the Cold War.