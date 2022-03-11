Leopard dies in road accident in Kanpur’s Chauk Pratappur village

A leopard was found dead beside a roadway in the grounds of New Chauk Pratappur hamlet in Kanpur on Friday. Locals spotted the carcass and alerted the police, who dispatched forest department personnel to the scene.

The body of the leopard was sent for an autopsy by officials. The District Forest Officer (DFO) of Kanpur said, ‘The carcass of the four-five-year-old male leopard was sent for a post-mortem examination, which suggests that it died due to a head injury after being hit by a vehicle’.

According to officials, the leopard was hit by a vehicle on the highway close to the field. The animal most likely travelled a short distance to the field after suffering a head injury before succumbing to its death.