15th round of talks with China; India pushes for resolution in Eastern Ladakh;

India is trying for a resolution at the remaining friction sites in eastern Ladakh during the 15 th meeting of the Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders on Friday to try and address the sensitive points in Eastern Ladakh, according to sources.

On Friday, the 15th round of Corps-Commander level discussions between India and China took place. The meeting began about 10 a.m. on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, at the Chushul-Moldo border point. According to Army sources, the meeting lasted over 13 hours and finished at 11 p.m. yesterday.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, led the Indian delegation for the discussions, while Major General Yang Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang Military District, led the Chinese delegation.

India pressed for early disengagement of troops in remaining sentive areas, particularly the resolution of pending issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok, at the 15th round of Corps-Commander level talks.