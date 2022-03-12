Shiv Sena alleges Mayawati pressured by central agencies to stay away from UP polls

The Shiv Sena unleashed a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party in its mouthpiece Saamana, just days after the saffron party swept the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and won in Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. The Shiv Sena accused the BJP of putting pressure on BSP chief Mayawati through central agencies.

The Shiv Sena alleged that the BSP’s presence in the UP elections was merely a “formality,” and that party chief Mayawati was forced to stay.

The Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana said ‘Mayawati’s BSP fled the Uttar Pradesh poll, and her votes were shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party.’ The editorial Said that, ‘Mayawati used to roam around like an impediment in Uttar Pradesh politics but now Mayawati has been forced to remain away from polls by reducing pressure on her from central agencies in the disproportionate assets case.’

‘The party that once stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh on its own has won only one of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 assembly seats, Is there anyone who can accept this?’ it added.