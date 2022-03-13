German Open badminton: Lakshya Sen to face Kunlavut Vitidsarn in finals

Muelheim An Der Ruhr: In badminton, India’s lakshya Sen will face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men’s singles finals at the German Open Badminton . Sen defeated world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinals by ‘21-13, 12-21, 22-20’ on Saturday. Sen is the third Indian player to beat Viktor Axelsen. Kidambi Srikanth in 2017 and HS Prannoy last year, are the only other Indians to have wins over Axelsen.

Earlier, India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to lower-ranked Zhang Yi Man of China in the second round. Zhang Yi Man defeated Sindhu by ‘14-21, 21-15, 14-21’ in just 55 minutes. India’s Saina Nehwal lost to eighth seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon of China by ‘ 10-21, 15-21’.