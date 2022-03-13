Gulf country announces new water taxi service

Muscat: New water taxi service will be launched in Oman soon. Oman government announced new rules regulate water taxi services on Sunday. The new rules give importance to safety of passengers and instruct to ensure rescue equipment and special jackets for children in water taxis. Violators will be imposed with fines up to OMR 1,000.

The Maritime Authority may suspend the navigational license for a period of 30 days in the event of repeating the commission of any of the violations stipulated in the regulations during the validity period of the navigational license. It may also cancel the navigation license permanently, in the event of a repetition of any of the stipulated violations.

The technical requirements for marine fare units included a number of requirements, including navigation and communication equipment, safety and rescue equipment, and fire detection and extinguishing equipment.