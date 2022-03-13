Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious video of her sister Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are one of Bollywood’s most popular sister-duos. The Kapoor sisters are quite active on their own social media sites, where they routinely share personal and professional details with their fans and followers.

On Saturday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video of her sister Khushi. Along with the video, Janhvi made a witty remark about Khushi’s spidery long legs. She wrote, ‘@Khushi05k forgot how to use her spidery long legs’. In the video, we could see a goofy Khushi on her suitcase as someone behind her pushed it and she just sat on the suitcase.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be featured in films such as Goodluck Jerry and Mili, which is supposed to be a remake of the Malayalam classic Helen. In Mr & Mrs Mahi, she will also star with Rajkummar Rao. Khushi, on the other hand, will make her feature film debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial based on the Archie comic book franchise. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will also appear along with her.

