Sources mention that Manmohan Singh may skip Congress top body meet today ;

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will not attend today’s meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s top decision-making body, to discuss the party’s debacle and drubbing in the recently concluded assembly elections according to NDTV.

They further stated that Dr. Singh, who is 89 years old, will be unable to attend the meeting due to his failing health. Former Defence Minister AK Antony and three other senior politicians are expected to be absent from the party’s top body meeting, in addition to Dr Singh. A total of 57 top Congress leaders have been invited to the meeting, which will begin at 4 p.m.

This morning, Dr Singh was seen missing from the party’s strategy meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence. The Congress Parliamentary Plan Group convened the meeting to discuss the strategy for the Parliament’s Budget Session, which resumes tomorrow.

Manmohan Singh, a key member of the Congress party, has been fighting health issues for some time. Last year, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, for treatment of a heart ailment in the institute’s cardio neuro section.