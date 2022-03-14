Emirates in UAE to resume offline classes

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the resumption of offline classes in the schools in the emirate. In-person classes will resume in the emirates from the new academic term in April. The decision was taken in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Earlier the authority announced that schools in the emirates will remain shut on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the new year. This means pupils will lose out on one academic day per week. To make up for this, schools can increase daily timings, hold online classes after school hours (maximum of three hours per week).