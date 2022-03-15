‘Kirpans can now be carried in Indian airports’: What the rules are and how things stand abroad!

Sikh aviation sector employees are now permitted to carry the kirpan within airport premises under a new order from civil aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security [BCAS]. The order comes after a previous order by the Ministry of Civil Aviation [MoCA] on 4 March was harshly criticized by the Sikh body Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee {SGPC}.

In domestic flights, Sikh passengers were allowed to carry kirpans of 9 inches total length, but aviation sector employees were not allowed to wear kirpans. As stated in the order dated 4 March, ‘Kirpan may be carried only by a Sikh passenger, on his person, provided the blade does not exceed six inches and the total length does not exceed nine inches’. According to the regulations, this exception shall be made only for Sikh passengers, stating that no stakeholder or employee (including Sikhs) shall be allowed to carry Kirpan.

The new order:

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) modified its order, which prohibited Sikh employees from wearing kirpans at airports. In a corrigendum to the 4 March order, the agency stated, ‘Kirpan may be carried by Sikh passengers provided its blade does not exceed 15.24 cms (6 inches) and its total length does not exceed 22.86 cms (9 inches). Kirpans may be carried on Indian aircraft within India (during domestic flights only)’. The clause prohibiting Sikh employees from wearing kirpans has been dropped. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted a message thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for taking quick action.

Why is kirpan important in Sikhism?

Sikh Guru Gobind Singh commanded his followers to wear the five Ks at all times: Kirpan (a small curved sword of any size, shape, or metal), Kesh (long uncut hair), Kangha (small comb), Kara (a metal bracelet), and Kachera (a white undergarment). The five articles of faith represent the Khalsa devotee’s commitment to the Sikh way of life. Sikhism considers any slight against any of the five articles offensive since they are not seen as mere objects but part of the Sikh religious identity.

Other countries’ laws on kirpan

Many countries have debated whether kirpans should be carried on domestic as well as international flights. Several countries, including the US, the UK, Sweden, Scotland, Denmark, do not allow Sikhs to carry kirpans onboard flights, but New Zealand and Canada allow the religious article to be carried. Kirpans are allowed almost everywhere in Canada. As of November 2017, Transport Canada has updated its Prohibited Items list to allow Sikhs to carry kirpans smaller than 6 cm on domestic and international flights except those to the United States. A kirpan whose blade is less than 6 cm in New Zealand can also be carried as a carry-on. Anything larger than 6 cm will need to be checked.

Flight restrictions on ‘harmless’ items

Kirpans are symbols, not weapons, so there are other items that may seem harmless but are not allowed on flights. Liquid, including water and aerated drinks, are not allowed if it is over 100ml. Carry-on luggage cannot contain coconuts. Small pieces are permitted. Dry coconut or copra, however, is not permitted. There are no oils or fats allowed in airplane cabins, including pickles and ghee. Raw foods such as rice and pulses cannot be taken on board, but fruits and vegetables are allowed.