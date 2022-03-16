Mukesh Ambani’s grandson Prithvi seen for first time in public, See pics

Prithvi Ambani, the grandson of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was seen with his mother Shloka Ambani on his first day of nursery school in Mumbai on Tuesday. Mukesh Ambani’s oldest son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta welcomed their first child Prithvi in December 2020.

On social media, photos from Prithvi’s first day at nursery school have gone crazy viral. The young one can be seen cradled in his mother’s arms as she walks into the car in one of the photographs. Another photo of Prithvi looks to be from his elementary school day.

Prithvi is studying in Sunflower School in Malabar Hill, Mumbai. According to a source from the school, Shloka and Akash attended the same school.

Also Read: ‘His first reply was my life’s highlight’: Pune engineer on being Twitter friends with Elon Musk

‘Prithvi Ambani is going to be educated in India and therefore, sending him to where Akash and Shloka studied at Sunflower School in Malabar Hill was a unanimous call to ensure their youngest member gets a grounded, safe, secure but quality education and learning environment’, the statement said.