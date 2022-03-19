DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Amir Khan’s ‘Dangal‘ is left way behind in week’s collection as ‘The Kashmir Files‘ race ahead

Mar 19, 2022, 03:45 pm IST

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which is based on the run of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, is proving to be spearheading and crossing all previous records by way of collection, popularity and still surging ahead breaking all box office hits. On day 8, the film has surpassed the Rs 100 crore club, after a modest start at the box office with Rs 3.55 crores.

On the eighth day on Friday, the film earned a total of Rs 19.15 crores. With its day 8 box office haul, the film has joined the ranks of Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal. In fact, the day 8 box office collection of The Kashmir Files is comparable to Baahubali 2, which took in Rs 19.75 crores, while it actually outperformed Dangal’s day 8 box office collections of  Rs 18.59 crores. The domestic box office collection of Vivek Agnihotri flick is presently at Rs 116.45 crores.

The film had just 630+ screens when it was first released, but by the second weekend, it had been expanded to 4000 screens. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty feature in leading roles in the movie.

