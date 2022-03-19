Annual summit; Japan PM Kishida to embark upon a 2 day visit to India ;

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, will be in India on Saturday for a two-day India-Japan Annual Summit. Kishida will be visiting the country for the first time since taking over charge of the office last year. ‘I am heading out on a visit to India and then Cambodia. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is an outrage that undermines the very foundation of the order of the international community, including Asia,’ he said.

‘With Prime Minister Modi of India, I plan to confirm our intention to work towards the success of the Quad summit meeting among the leaders of Japan, India, Australia, and the United States to be held in Tokyo within the next few months, as well as our cooperation.’ the Japanese PM added. Meanwhile, both parties are looking forward to deepen their partnership, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry on Thursday.