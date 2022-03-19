Kerala govt’s SilverLine project; Protest grows, CM Vijayan says protestors against development

On Saturday, protests against Kerala’s much-touted SilverLine project, a semi-high-speed rail project, continued. Locals battled with officials in the Malappuram and Ernakulam districts, as demonstrators protested the project’s progress.

Locals in Tirur, Malappuram, staged large protests on Saturday, opposing the construction of survey poles in Vengaloor village. According to reports, a woman removed and discarded the survey pole that had been installed on her land. Due of the protests, teams leaving for project demarcation are often accompanied by a big group of police officers.

In Ernakulam district, where the opposition Congress party is leading the protest against the project, a similar incident was reported. Party activists removed survey poles and disposed them in neighbouring canals. Mohammed Shiyas, head of the district Congress Committee, and Anoop Jacob, MLA of Piravom, are leading the protest.

Meanwhile, despite the protests, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that his government will continue with the project.